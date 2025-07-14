Early Access Patch #19 (v0.2.9) contains changes that help pave the way for the upcoming Chapter 3b! It also contains some minor adjustments to instinct mode and balance changes for Chapter 3a, along with several localization changes to help support the upcoming Japanese version!

Instinct Mode Improvements:

If the enemy is cowering in fear (due to Ludriel's Shield) and 2 attacks are likely to result in a victory, the player will now attack on the first turn (instead of potentially using mana).

Improved consideration for echoing spells and various healing sources from 3a.

Improved decision making when Healing Thrust is available.

Improved decision making when Dream Strike will deal much more damage than a normal attack.

Ability Changes:

Dragon Step Now: " +20% evasion every turn. -40% evasion every time you evade." Previously: " +25% evasion every turn. -50% evasion every time you evade."

Spellweave Now: "Using a spell in battle gives your next attack +15% more ATK, scales with MaxMP." (Scaling slightly reduced) Previously: "Using a spell in battle gives your next attack +20% more ATK, scales with MaxMP." (Scaling slightly reduced)

Itemweave Now: "Using an item in battle gives your next attack +15% more ATK, scales with DEX." (Scaling slightly reduced) Previously: "Using an item in battle gives your next attack +20% more ATK, scales with DEX."

Developer Note: These abilities were slightly overperforming when used generally without considering synergies (especially in the case of Dragon Step and Spellweave).

General Changes: