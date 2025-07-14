 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19219887 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey yall, added Chinese localization and some small fixes and QoL
Thank you everyone who has played and reviewed so far. You are all great.

Bugs and Changes:
- Dying at the same time as the enemy no longer makes you win and become immortal
- The True Final bosses status Icons are now more relevant
- Enchant no longer shows its cost to help with clarity
- There is now Tooltip to explain NPCs before selections
- Fixed a issue with the first boss making them easier if you reloaded.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2317321
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2317322
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2317323
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link