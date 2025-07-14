Hey yall, added Chinese localization and some small fixes and QoL

Thank you everyone who has played and reviewed so far. You are all great.



Bugs and Changes:

- Dying at the same time as the enemy no longer makes you win and become immortal

- The True Final bosses status Icons are now more relevant

- Enchant no longer shows its cost to help with clarity

- There is now Tooltip to explain NPCs before selections

- Fixed a issue with the first boss making them easier if you reloaded.