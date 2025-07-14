Hey yall, added Chinese localization and some small fixes and QoL
Thank you everyone who has played and reviewed so far. You are all great.
Bugs and Changes:
- Dying at the same time as the enemy no longer makes you win and become immortal
- The True Final bosses status Icons are now more relevant
- Enchant no longer shows its cost to help with clarity
- There is now Tooltip to explain NPCs before selections
- Fixed a issue with the first boss making them easier if you reloaded.
Simplified Chinese Localization and Minor Changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2317321
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2317322
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2317323
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update