 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19219842 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

+ Greatly increased the tail swing hit window to better match the animation/physics
+ Increased tail swing hitbox by 10%
+ Increased tail swing damage by 10%
+ Increased all species stamina regeneration by 12%


BUG FIXES

+ The animations for getting hit were interrupting tail swing animations, basically stunlocking tail swingers. This issue has been solved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link