 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19219831 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed player nickname changes not being applied
- Fixed an issue where batch saving and exiting NPCs in NPC Studio would not work correctly.
- Fixed an issue in NPC Studio where the file was updated even though no modifications were made when the thumbnail canvas was closed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link