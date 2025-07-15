Greetings, Mages! 👋🧙♂️
Here’s what’s changed for Tales of Fablecraft v0.25.1!
📝Change Log
👾Bug Fixes
Players who purchased DLC from the Steam Store will now see it automatically appear when they log in. If not, you can also manually redeem it in Fablecraft by clicking the F menu in the top right of the Home Screen, then selecting "Steam DLC."
The credits are fixed so all of our amazing contributors get their well-deserved moment in the spotlight... No more accidental vanishing acts!
Changed files in this update