Fixed OCR Initialization Error : We fixed a critical bug that caused the OCR feature to stop working on the first attempt for some users. The app will now notify the user when downloading the required language models on first use and will work more reliably.



Fixed Screen Capture Area: Fixed an issue where the screen capture area did not cover the entire screen on high-resolution displays (especially on computers using scaling other than 100%). The selection tool will now correctly cover the entire screen in all cases.