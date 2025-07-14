Hey employees!

First of all, it's been an incredible weekend for us, as thousands of you joined the effort to clean the universe up of the fungal invasion. Thank you all for jumping in and for the incredible support you've given us.

We've read through your reports and, oh boy, you found quite a few bugs. This means we have to fix them I guess. So, here's our first shot at that. With this newest update, we've fixed many of the most important issues that were reported. We also made some balance changes to a few weapons and upgrades to make everyone's experience even better… see the patch notes below for details!

We’re still hard at work finishing the next event (which was supposed to release with the end of fungal analysis, but you all completed that way faster than we expected!) We’re also looking into tweaking other things based on your suggestions soon (yeah Prized Possession can be a pain on higher threat levels…)

Most important for this update, we’ve fixed one prominent bug that could cause you to get stuck in the menu when joining or disable your melee. Yay.

Mycopunk on Space.com... Ok then

It's pretty wild, but we recently sat down with folks from Space.com to chat Mycopunk. Read their piece below, and find out what some of our inspirations were, what the game looked like before it took its final form, and how the enemy design changed over time.

>> Read our interview with Space.com <<

Skins

Tweaked stat curves on Factory skins to make them much less likely to drop with little to no hue shifting. This change is retroactive to any existing Factory skins.

Fixed an issue that was causing Factory skins for the Cycler to sometimes drop with no modifiers These skins will unfortunately not be affected by our changes to the other Factory skins.

Fixed an issue where some parts of Glider’s Moonlit skin displayed as black instead of white

Glider’s skins now affect her wingsuit and rocket salvo in first person

We also feel that skins are just a bit too rare, considering the massive amount of possible variations for each one, so we’re making them a little more common

Slightly increased the chance of getting an oyster from scrapping a skin

Doubled the chance of an oyster spawning in a mission

Skins still have the same chance of dropping along with any upgrade drop

Upgrades

The Engorge upgrade now correctly increases the explosion size instead of the projectile size

Fixed players getting stuck in their menu after joining a crew if Hot Swap was equipped on their DMLR

The DMLR’s Voltaic Battery upgrade now actually deals explosion damage

Laser mode lasts longer on the DMLR when both Autocycler and Coronal Ejection are equipped

The Voltaic Grenade’s Higher Voltage upgrade now actually increases outgoing shock damage

Fixed players getting stuck in their menu after joining a crew if Impact Cascade was equipped on their Incendiary Grenade

The Incendiary Grenade’s Napalm upgrade now actually increases your outgoing fire damage

The Voltaic Grenade’s Phase Housing upgrade now actually phases through shields

The Plate Launcher’s Nice Catch upgrade applies less of its element to you

The Plate Launcher’s Fencing Construction upgrade no longer damages players

Fixed the Cycler’s Scorching Detonation upgrade not triggering when killing an ignited target. Scorching Detonation can also now cause itself to trigger if its explosion kills a target.

Fixed the Lead Flinger's Fan Fire upgrade sometimes dropping with a really low damage boost. Minimum damage increase is now 12%.

The Bruiser's Modular Construction upgrade now appears correctly for other players

Weapons

Increased the Heavy Laser Emitter’s minimum fire interval so that it can’t be spammed

Decreased the cost of unlocking new weapons by about 50% Since you already have to gain a bunch of XP to unlock weapons, we think the cost to buy them was too high, especially since the same resources are used to unlock upgrades.



Heavy weapons are cool, but we feel they could be even cooler, so we’re making some of them a bit more powerful.

G6 Street Sweeper Increased ammo capacity from 5 to 6

A16 Beam Ripper Increased damage from 550 to 600

Heavy Laser Emitter Increased damage from 750 to 780



Overtime Assignment

Fixed the Overtime Assignment sometimes not giving its guaranteed rewards on the first completion each week Since some players missed out on their rewards, we’re resetting this week’s guaranteed rewards for everyone. This has the side effect of also changing this Overtime Assignment’s region.

Slightly increased reward chances after the first weekly completion

Accessibility

Added a slider for world bloom

Lobbies

Fixed various issues with lobbies not showing the correct number of players or displaying in the lobby list even when not joinable. We’re still working to resolve all of the issues with joining lobbies but this should help with finding valid lobbies to join.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the game to open with only placeholder text

Fixed enemies occasionally teleporting to players when standing inside the lip of Hunk’s garage

Fixed the ‘player upgrades’ section missing an icon in the crafting window

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause Glider’s Rocket Salvo to fire infinitely

Opening the old demo app will no longer overwrite your save file

Fixed the meteorite side objective sometimes landing too close to objective items and blocking them

Fixed the DMLR’s stats sometimes not resetting correctly when in laser mode

Player data is saved an additional time when you begin to load into a mission

Threat Level filter no longer resets after exiting the lobby list

The i-dot character now renders correctly rather than appearing as a box

Jumping out of the Grapple Pole no longer consumes an air jump when the Cloud Skip upgrade is equipped

Smoke effects from objects falling out of orbit are now transparent rather than dithered

Fixed the Immolation stack display not being capitalized

Added a temporary toggle to disable resolution options while we work on fixing the main cause of the issue

Thank you all for playing, discovering cool new builds, and BREAKING all of our shit. More to come soon…

-Pigeons at Play

