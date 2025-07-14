 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19219721 Edited 15 July 2025 – 04:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome the silliest new beach pet, Sandy!

And check out production graphs showing pet exports per minute!

Share your output here on Steam, or join the discord!.

0.4.0

Features

  • New Pet: Sandy!

  • Production Graphs!

Changes

  • Slime is now purple

  • New noises on object placement

  • Pets no longer block pipe placement

  • Elevator line should be visible everywhere on island

  • Add SFX for contract complete

Fixes

  • Gemdogs no longer floating

  • Launching goo out of cannons no longer creates goopiles

  • Elevator launches now trigger again

  • Fix megatree seeds dropping inside tree

Changed files in this update

Windows Industrial Petting Content Depot 676511
  • Loading history…
macOS Industrial Petting Mac Depot 676512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link