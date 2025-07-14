Welcome the silliest new beach pet, Sandy!



And check out production graphs showing pet exports per minute!

Share your output here on Steam, or join the discord!.

0.4.0

Features

New Pet: Sandy!

Production Graphs!

Changes

Slime is now purple

New noises on object placement

Pets no longer block pipe placement

Elevator line should be visible everywhere on island

Add SFX for contract complete

Fixes