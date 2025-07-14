Welcome the silliest new beach pet, Sandy!
And check out production graphs showing pet exports per minute!
Share your output here on Steam, or join the discord!.
0.4.0
Features
New Pet: Sandy!
Production Graphs!
Changes
Slime is now purple
New noises on object placement
Pets no longer block pipe placement
Elevator line should be visible everywhere on island
Add SFX for contract complete
Fixes
Gemdogs no longer floating
Launching goo out of cannons no longer creates goopiles
Elevator launches now trigger again
Fix megatree seeds dropping inside tree
