14 July 2025 Build 19219678 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Updated localization

• Updated UI

• Updated audio

• Improved gamepad input

• Fixed several UI interaction issues

• Fixed various other minor issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1153211
  • Loading history…
