14 July 2025 Build 19219575 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Performance & Graphics

  • New “Potato Dig” Graphics Preset:

    • Designed for ultra-low-end systems.

    • Disables most post-processing, shadows clamped to ‘Average’, and reduces effects load across the board.

    • Ideal for laptops, Non RTX GPUs, and budget builds.

    • Your toaster can dig now!

Lightning Strikes (Fix)

  • Fixed a bug where lightning could strike players underground.

    • Lightning now only targets players exposed to open sky.

    • Stay safe in caves during storms — as nature intended.

Starter Ore Rebalance

  • Increased the spawn rate and density of early-game ores in solo play.

    • Stone, copper, and basic veins are now more abundant within the first 10m depth.

    • Ensures a smoother start for solo miners.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3560911
