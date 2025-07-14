Performance & Graphics
New “Potato Dig” Graphics Preset:
Designed for ultra-low-end systems.
Disables most post-processing, shadows clamped to ‘Average’, and reduces effects load across the board.
Ideal for laptops, Non RTX GPUs, and budget builds.
Your toaster can dig now!
Lightning Strikes (Fix)
Fixed a bug where lightning could strike players underground.
Lightning now only targets players exposed to open sky.
Stay safe in caves during storms — as nature intended.
Starter Ore Rebalance
Increased the spawn rate and density of early-game ores in solo play.
Stone, copper, and basic veins are now more abundant within the first 10m depth.
Ensures a smoother start for solo miners.
Changed files in this update