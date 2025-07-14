Her Place VR – Patch Notes – July 14, 2025

Fixed various bugs in the mission system.



Fixed a bug affecting the save game system.



Fixed an issue where the “Gacha Ball” mission would not complete after collecting all items.



Some missions can now display additional information such as progress or contextual hints.



New mission reward: Find the Horse now unlocks the new outfit Low Rise Jeans.



Added the ability to delete missions.



Thanks for playing and supporting Her Place VR! 💜If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to share them on the Steam forums.