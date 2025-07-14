Her Place VR – Patch Notes – July 14, 2025
- Fixed various bugs in the mission system.
- Fixed a bug affecting the save game system.
- Fixed an issue where the “Gacha Ball” mission would not complete after collecting all items.
- Some missions can now display additional information such as progress or contextual hints.
- New mission reward: Find the Horse now unlocks the new outfit Low Rise Jeans.
- Added the ability to delete missions.
Thanks for playing and supporting Her Place VR! 💜
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to share them on the Steam forums.
