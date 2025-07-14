 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19219559 Edited 14 July 2025 – 17:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Her Place VR – Patch Notes – July 14, 2025


  • Fixed various bugs in the mission system.
  • Fixed a bug affecting the save game system.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Gacha Ball” mission would not complete after collecting all items.
  • Some missions can now display additional information such as progress or contextual hints.
  • New mission reward: Find the Horse now unlocks the new outfit Low Rise Jeans.
  • Added the ability to delete missions.


Thanks for playing and supporting Her Place VR! 💜
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to share them on the Steam forums.

