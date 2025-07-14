 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19219523
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed the orb switch sprite
- Changed the lever sprite
- Changed the door sprites + animations
- Fixed dialogue box opening more than once
- Disabled throwable collision when its destruction animation is playing
- Fixed Crock appearing in the saloon too early
- Goddess Trees are now only solid once you step off the tile after planting
- Fixed an issue that prevented arrow shooters & fire shooters to both work on the same screen
- Fixed some random multi-floor pits in the dungeon from hurting you
- In the dungeon, added an additional obstacle on the right side of the 2F that requires the key item to progress, making the progression a wee bit more linear before getting the key item
- In the dungeon, added an additional obstacle on the right side of the 3F that requires the key item to progress, making the progression a wee bit more linear before getting the key item
- In the dungeon, removed some obstacles from the left side of the 3F, letting you get the Compass without needing the key item if you explore
- Increased the shadow opacity in the dungeon from 5 to 15, making it a little darker
- Pot Lid no longer consumes MP to use

Changed files in this update

