- The Mosin rifle bolt system has been reworked. It now operates more smoothly and with less system load.

- When cycling the bolt/slide on any weapon (pushing it forward), the hand now automatically releases. This prevents cases where the physics could behave unstably, causing rounds to be ejected accidentally.

- Fixed a bug where selling food and drink items to Mityai displayed the wrong price (without the additional bonus) when the interface language is set to English.

- Fixed a bug where selling a grenade without a pin caused the explosion area to remain active.

- Zakharich’s intro has been shortened for most players; the full version will now only play if you previously listened to the scientists’ dialogue.

- Added new burning and heavy injury voice lines for two more bandit voices.

- Updated the visual appearance of the wolf skin and boar meat items.

- The upgraded detector’s needle is now visible when using night vision.

- Some other minor changes and fixes.



Known issue: In Trigger grab mode, the hand automatically re-grabs the bolt/slide after releasing it — a fix is coming soon.