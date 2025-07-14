 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19219517
Update notes via Steam Community

- The Mosin rifle bolt system has been reworked. It now operates more smoothly and with less system load.
- When cycling the bolt/slide on any weapon (pushing it forward), the hand now automatically releases. This prevents cases where the physics could behave unstably, causing rounds to be ejected accidentally.
- Fixed a bug where selling food and drink items to Mityai displayed the wrong price (without the additional bonus) when the interface language is set to English.
- Fixed a bug where selling a grenade without a pin caused the explosion area to remain active.
- Zakharich’s intro has been shortened for most players; the full version will now only play if you previously listened to the scientists’ dialogue.
- Added new burning and heavy injury voice lines for two more bandit voices.
- Updated the visual appearance of the wolf skin and boar meat items.
- The upgraded detector’s needle is now visible when using night vision.
- Some other minor changes and fixes.

Known issue: In Trigger grab mode, the hand automatically re-grabs the bolt/slide after releasing it — a fix is coming soon.

Changed files in this update

