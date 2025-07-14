- The Mosin rifle bolt system has been reworked. It now operates more smoothly and with less system load.
- When cycling the bolt/slide on any weapon (pushing it forward), the hand now automatically releases. This prevents cases where the physics could behave unstably, causing rounds to be ejected accidentally.
- Fixed a bug where selling food and drink items to Mityai displayed the wrong price (without the additional bonus) when the interface language is set to English.
- Fixed a bug where selling a grenade without a pin caused the explosion area to remain active.
- Zakharich’s intro has been shortened for most players; the full version will now only play if you previously listened to the scientists’ dialogue.
- Added new burning and heavy injury voice lines for two more bandit voices.
- Updated the visual appearance of the wolf skin and boar meat items.
- The upgraded detector’s needle is now visible when using night vision.
- Some other minor changes and fixes.
Known issue: In Trigger grab mode, the hand automatically re-grabs the bolt/slide after releasing it — a fix is coming soon.
0.6.0.4 Hotfix
- The Mosin rifle bolt system has been reworked. It now operates more smoothly and with less system load.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update