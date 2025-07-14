 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19219431 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、The skill effect of the rifle "M4N2" has been adjusted to make it more powerful and rewarding to use.

2、A new pistol, "P5," has been added, ensuring that even cute girl characters remain strong with pistols.

3、Two new shotguns, "N1" and "N2," have been introduced. These shotguns have different pellet spread patterns, and their attached skills are completely distinct, offering more options for skill combinations.

I’m continuously refining weapon combinations and balance. In the next update, I plan to introduce unique zombies to bring more challenges to players in levels.

