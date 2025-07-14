1、The skill effect of the rifle "M4N2" has been adjusted to make it more powerful and rewarding to use.

2、A new pistol, "P5," has been added, ensuring that even cute girl characters remain strong with pistols.

3、Two new shotguns, "N1" and "N2," have been introduced. These shotguns have different pellet spread patterns, and their attached skills are completely distinct, offering more options for skill combinations.

I’m continuously refining weapon combinations and balance. In the next update, I plan to introduce unique zombies to bring more challenges to players in levels.