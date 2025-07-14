We are preparing Forest Factory for full release.

This is an update that includes tutorials to make the gameplay more fun and to help you better understand where and what moves to make. Let's take a look at what has been added and changed.

New shop

We now have a shop in the town square so we can sell our products there (tablet sales are still active but will be completely deactivated shortly)

Customers

If there is a shop, there must be customers, so people in town can stop by your shop and buy products. since this is a very new feature, there may be bugs, you can write your feedback on discord.

Fixed issues/small additions:

We fixed the issue where the handbrake and the item drop button on the car were the same button, so when using the car brake we would drop the item on the ground.

We have strengthened the registration system of the game a bit more and we hope that this will end the registration problems.

We have improved the save delete button in the main menu. now it does the delete operation better.

At the time of machine purchase it felt bad that it spawned too close to us, now it will spawn a little further away.

We made a small tutorial for our shop in town.



We've increased the speed of the car so we can get to town faster. Time is money.



We solved the problem of not cutting the tree completely, which prevented us from getting the wood on the ground. now you can collect the wood without having to cut the tree completely.



If you test this update, which includes many small changes like these, and if you don't like what you don't like or if there is something you say you should definitely add this, you can reach me with the name discord yaso._