14 July 2025 Build 19219318 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added tool settings panel to the bottom bar.
  • Added the golfer development window


Updates

  • Updated eviction to queue up the course leave activity if there are no active activities to handle the eviction.
  • Updated bulldozer to ask for confirmation before deleting the clubhouse.
  • Doubled the terrain smoothing tool speed.
  • Halved the terrain flatting tool speed.
  • Removed the golfopedia until the game is more feature complete.
  • Added information about hole reordering to the most relevant milestone email.
  • Improved tooltips for the height tools.


Fixes

  • Fixed golfers who start and finish round without playing any holes submitting broken reviews.
  • Fixed crash when competition ends and one of the golfers has already left the course.
  • Fixed quitting a challenge before golfer walks to the tee causing errors.
  • Fixed save files needless containing all idle players saving about 200kb per save.
  • Fixed smallest surface brush size not appearing to have an affect.
  • Fixed the hole reorder menu being enabled when golfers are still playing.
  • Fixed sporadic errors or skipped golfer updates that occurred sometimes when a golfer left the course.
  • Fixed unnecessarily generating mipmaps for some data textures, small performance improvement.
  • Optimised top bar day segment rendering.
  • Fixed crash when a hole is closed while golfer is navigating to wait on the tee.
  • Fixed rare crash in the afternoon when a golfer was evicted.
  • Fixed tee wait spots not released if golfer evicted.
  • Fixed tee wait spots if golfer fails to nav to it.
  • Fixed golfers not handling a hole being closed while they're waiting on the tee.
  • Fixed golfers not handling a hole being closed while they're waiting for the rest of the group to take their tee shots.
  • Fixed play hole objective index not serialized causing varying issues with order of holes played.
  • Fixed group tracking broken after loading a save due to serializing groups twice.
  • Fixed a crash when an evicted golfer comes back to the course with a new group while the old group is still playing.
  • Fixed scaling issues with scrolling windows such as the players list, milestone list, and photo window.
  • Fixed rare issue when golfers would freeze in the swing animation.

