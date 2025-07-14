Features
- Added tool settings panel to the bottom bar.
- Added the golfer development window
Updates
- Updated eviction to queue up the course leave activity if there are no active activities to handle the eviction.
- Updated bulldozer to ask for confirmation before deleting the clubhouse.
- Doubled the terrain smoothing tool speed.
- Halved the terrain flatting tool speed.
- Removed the golfopedia until the game is more feature complete.
- Added information about hole reordering to the most relevant milestone email.
- Improved tooltips for the height tools.
Fixes
- Fixed golfers who start and finish round without playing any holes submitting broken reviews.
- Fixed crash when competition ends and one of the golfers has already left the course.
- Fixed quitting a challenge before golfer walks to the tee causing errors.
- Fixed save files needless containing all idle players saving about 200kb per save.
- Fixed smallest surface brush size not appearing to have an affect.
- Fixed the hole reorder menu being enabled when golfers are still playing.
- Fixed sporadic errors or skipped golfer updates that occurred sometimes when a golfer left the course.
- Fixed unnecessarily generating mipmaps for some data textures, small performance improvement.
- Optimised top bar day segment rendering.
- Fixed crash when a hole is closed while golfer is navigating to wait on the tee.
- Fixed rare crash in the afternoon when a golfer was evicted.
- Fixed tee wait spots not released if golfer evicted.
- Fixed tee wait spots if golfer fails to nav to it.
- Fixed golfers not handling a hole being closed while they're waiting on the tee.
- Fixed golfers not handling a hole being closed while they're waiting for the rest of the group to take their tee shots.
- Fixed play hole objective index not serialized causing varying issues with order of holes played.
- Fixed group tracking broken after loading a save due to serializing groups twice.
- Fixed a crash when an evicted golfer comes back to the course with a new group while the old group is still playing.
- Fixed scaling issues with scrolling windows such as the players list, milestone list, and photo window.
- Fixed rare issue when golfers would freeze in the swing animation.
