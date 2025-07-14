Yet another big-ish update. I'm actually happy with how little time it took me to make this compared to the previous bigger update
New map
Added building
Updated the Acid lake map
Ground texture
Added some details outside the playable space
Fixed issues with enemies getting stuck under the Acid
Fixed you being unable to pick up the Railgun
Updated the tutorial
Added a building section to the tutorial
Updated the City map
Fixed secret weapon pickups not working
Added a buyable wall in the top building passage
Updated the test map
All weapons (besides the grappling hook) have icons now
Fixed the laggy camera when driving the buggy on the test map
Fixed some weapons being stuck in a state where you can't fire them
Changed how the electric zombie works (It now follows other enemies before starting to target you)
Added a lot of achievements
Enjoy :3c!
