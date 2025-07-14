Yet another big-ish update. I'm actually happy with how little time it took me to make this compared to the previous bigger update

New map

Added building

Updated the Acid lake map Ground texture Added some details outside the playable space Fixed issues with enemies getting stuck under the Acid Fixed you being unable to pick up the Railgun

Updated the tutorial Added a building section to the tutorial

Updated the City map Fixed secret weapon pickups not working Added a buyable wall in the top building passage

Updated the test map All weapons (besides the grappling hook) have icons now

Fixed the laggy camera when driving the buggy on the test map

Fixed some weapons being stuck in a state where you can't fire them

Changed how the electric zombie works (It now follows other enemies before starting to target you)

Added a lot of achievements

Enjoy :3c!