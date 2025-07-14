 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19219103 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yet another big-ish update. I'm actually happy with how little time it took me to make this compared to the previous bigger update

  • New map

  • Added building

  • Updated the Acid lake map

    • Ground texture

    • Added some details outside the playable space

    • Fixed issues with enemies getting stuck under the Acid

    • Fixed you being unable to pick up the Railgun

  • Updated the tutorial

    • Added a building section to the tutorial

  • Updated the City map

    • Fixed secret weapon pickups not working

    • Added a buyable wall in the top building passage

  • Updated the test map

    • All weapons (besides the grappling hook) have icons now

  • Fixed the laggy camera when driving the buggy on the test map

  • Fixed some weapons being stuck in a state where you can't fire them

  • Changed how the electric zombie works (It now follows other enemies before starting to target you)

  • Added a lot of achievements

Enjoy :3c!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3568291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link