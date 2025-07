This patch includes the leftover winning submissions of Open Beta Cycle 2, which are now playable in the Evolution Mode Open Beta Cycle 3.



Patch Notes

Added Open Beta Cycle 3 to Evolution mode

- New Companion: With mouse aimed single target skill

- New Active Skill: Puffer Kohari AOE burst

- Meteor Waves: Periodic bullet hell with no additional enemy spawns

- Improved Enemy Movement: Prevent stacking with boids simulation



Other

- Backdrop highlight on high score leaders