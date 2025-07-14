 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19219041 Edited 14 July 2025 – 17:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Really small patch today!

Fixed some translation errors, specially in Brazilian Portuguese!

Good luck out there!

-Rodrigo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3232521
