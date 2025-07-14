- Coaster Edit mode is added! This makes it much, MUCH, easier to get your coaster how you want it.
- To toggle edit mode, simply press E while you are building you're coaster, you're marker should now turn blue, the coaster will auto-complete, and you can now click on any points you have and move them around. Pressing E again will toggle you out of edit mode, and back into track building mode.
Optimizations
- The Laser weapon has received a technical optimization regarding it's collision detection for scenery objects. This should allow for many, many more lasers on screen before any noticeable performance decrease.
Coming Soon
- Demo version of CC2k99 is built, and will be available on steam once I've figured out how to do that!
