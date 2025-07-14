 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19218880 Edited 14 July 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The game's capacity has been compressed by about 54%. We have tweaked the atmosphere of the game. Fixed a situation where the user would not gain experience points if they were killed by an indirect attack.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3141251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link