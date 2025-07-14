Hello Obscurants, Magicians and other practitioners.

First we wanted to thank you from the bottom our hearts for the response to Occlude at launch.

Over 5,000 of you have walked through the door in the rain and we're currently sitting on 86% (!!!) "Very Positive" reviews.

We're a tiny team who have worked extremely hard to make Occlude, but it's all been worth it for the reaction at launch.

You honestly don't know how much it means to us. Thank you again.

Right, enough of the soppy stuff, onto the meat of this post:

Introducing Update 1.0.1

Over launch we spotted a few bugs and issues players were having.

We jumped straight on this after going live and are pleased to announce Occlude 1.0.1 - A small update to the launch build.

This contains:

Fixes for Steam Deck players , specifically with moving off the bottom of the Foundations and accidentally hitting "New Deal". Now when you navigate down from the bottom Foundation (Spades) you return to the top Foundation (Clubs). Furthermore, if you navigate up from the top Foundation (Clubs) you instead go to "Undo" rather than "New Deal". The next change will also help our Steam Deck players with this issue. Also - Steam Deck players - Our Deck setup is very much in Beta! We also have a recommended controller layout uploaded to the workshop. Let us know what you think of these changes and how the game works on Deck in the Discussions section.

Confirmation popups for New Deal and Exit . On hitting either of these buttons, these small popups show underneath the existing buttons with confirmation buttons. We've also reworded "Quit" to become "Exit", and this popup explains better than the game will save and then return you to the table, rather than quit the game. For long time players this might take a little getting used to, but it was highly requested and we couldn't have so many players losing progress.

Fixes for clearing saves and playing Tutorials again . Previously doing this would occasionally give you a board that wasn't possible to complete while following the tutorials. We were made aware of this issue shortly before launch but this took a little bit of delicate work to get right. Now you can clear saves and replay the tutorial to your heart's content.

Fix for the final unlock and Credits showing up twice . Players who finished the game and then played another Ritual would get the Photograph Object popping up again and Credits roll for a second time - Now, no more. The Credits will now also not show if you've completed the game in Story Mode only - Instead, a screen encouraging players to give Classic Mode a spin will appear.

We've also corrected a few typos, updated some wording and squashed minor visual bugs.

Despite our sturdy build on launch, there's always something that slips through, so we were keen to get these issues responded to as quickly as possible.

We're going back to the Occlude mines for more work, which we'll post about soon.

If you've spotted an issue let us know in the Discussions! We'd love to help.

Again, thank you all so much for your support. Also, if you enjoyed Occlude and haven't reviewed the game yet, please do consider it!

Each review is like recommending the game to five other people in the eyes of the Steam algorithm.

We love to read them and appreciate each one massively. No worries if not! We'll see you at the table, either way.

Until next time.

S