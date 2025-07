Fixed evasion chance rarely not applying the 50% damage reduction. I think this should be fixed now, but if you still get no damage reduction anytime while on 100% evasion chance, please report it so that I can digg deeper.



Fixed dpad node jump for controller in the skilltree stopped working for some controllers due to a recursion in one of the latest updates.



