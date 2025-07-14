Improved TSD targeting system.

The TSD will now find targets in a 750m radius around the TSD cursor location. This means you no longer have to be super accurate when designating a target.

If multiple targets are found in the search area then the closest to the TSD cursor will be automatically selected first. The rest of the targets will be temporarily stored into a target list which you can then cycle through by pressing the "Lock" button for the TSD multiple times working from the closest to the initial TSD cursor position outwards.

This is, essentially, creating a mini-PFZ (priority fire zone) which will allow you to engage groups of targets very quickly.

If you move the TSD cursor then this will clear the targeting list allowing you to designate a new target.