Dear friend,

After a few days of resting and celebration (there was more cake over the weekend!), I am very glad to be back in my beautiful digital cottage with a few new things for you! Please make sure that your cottage is refreshed (your build is updated, as a developer might say) and that you see the number 55 in the lower left side of the screen.

I added a brand new page of decorations for the Guestbook. This artwork is a tribute to something really close to my heart. It will also become available in the Demo version, which can be enjoyed freely, IF my world domination plans work properly and it is indeed super easy to freshen up the Demo as well. Wish me luck!

I also moved the radio! I know some of you with varied resolutions have troubles accessing it, and this was the easiest way to make sure everyone has easy and nice access to the beautiful music I hand-picked for my cottage. I also placed a little extra candle just in case someone wants a bit of light for when changing the channels.

Some strange resolutions also showed a very strange duplicate of the Settings page and that should also now be fixed. Finally, the windchime sometimes would become super happy with no good reason, but we had a talk with it and now it will behave properly.

Oh, and I fixed a lot of typos! Thank you, wonderful magical souls who have helped me spot them - your feedback is so helpful!

I am well aware that sometimes, the decorations you try to pick disappear in the air. It is a bug that escapes us for now, but not for long, I am sure.

Please continue to let me know about bugs, typos and tweaks, as I watch this community, as well as The Merry Fairy Discord server, closely.