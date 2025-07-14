 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19218620 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
1.0.1 update

Very small update to fix the feedback received just after game launch.

⚖ Balance:
Buffed The Raft with an additional crew member and a special augment.

💻 UI / Quality of life:
Fixed many typos in texts.

🐞 Bugfix:
fixed enemy crew walking on the sea in very wide screen resolutions.

