1.0.1 update
Very small update to fix the feedback received just after game launch.
⚖ Balance:
Buffed The Raft with an additional crew member and a special augment.
💻 UI / Quality of life:
Fixed many typos in texts.
🐞 Bugfix:
fixed enemy crew walking on the sea in very wide screen resolutions.
Small fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
