FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

multiplayer is now supporting MODES (construction, sandbox). You can select it in the multiplayer menu or start dedicated servers with params: FreeConstruction=True, Sandbox=True



menus got more improvements and final touches; buttons, dropdowns, tiles, and slots got a new look.



spacecraft no longer is showing thrusters when not possessed by player



scanned markers for quartz/stone/ice is now saved



fixed asteroid catcher consuming electricity when idle



fixed glitch with negative resource vein number



fixed gas 3d visuals to not overlap



logic signals have a new icon that is not similar to Wifi wireless signal



fixed oxygen barrier floor glitch



fixed vehicles marker position when moving station

Hey Astro Colonists!The build with more improvements is here! It is addingto the multiplayer and polishing the game even further with more QOL, fixes, and new graphics.It is finally possible to select the desired gameplay mode when hosting the game.Every player that joins the lobby can see "mode" on the right side!It is possible to configure a server to start any gameplay mode by enabling two flags in the ServerSettings.ini:DOC: https://docs.google.com/document/d/11sC1F2HdSymO44Hklg3nfrO5D66YIs7rEUrGV1GjpDM From now on every savegame contains its gameplay mode. When selected to host a savegame, it will automatically continue the playthrough with compatible mode.The game is currently participating in the big festival on STEAM.Please tell your friends, and don't forget to grab the game since it has a 50% discount!It was a very busy week, so I hope you will like the changes.Please let me know if you encounter any issues on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/EFzAA3w Thanks guys so much for your support!Tefel (Terad Games)