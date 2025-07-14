The build with more improvements is here! It is adding GAME MODES to the multiplayer and polishing the game even further with more QOL, fixes, and new graphics.
MULTIPLAYER GAME MODES
Player HOSTIt is finally possible to select the desired gameplay mode when hosting the game.
Every player that joins the lobby can see "mode" on the right side!
Dedicated ServerIt is possible to configure a server to start any gameplay mode by enabling two flags in the ServerSettings.ini:
- FreeConstruction=True
- Sandbox=True
DOC: https://docs.google.com/document/d/11sC1F2HdSymO44Hklg3nfrO5D66YIs7rEUrGV1GjpDM
Loading savegame
From now on every savegame contains its gameplay mode. When selected to host a savegame, it will automatically continue the playthrough with compatible mode.
STEAM AUTOMATION FEST
The game is currently participating in the big festival on STEAM.
Please tell your friends, and don't forget to grab the game since it has a 50% discount!
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
- multiplayer is now supporting MODES (construction, sandbox). You can select it in the multiplayer menu or start dedicated servers with params: FreeConstruction=True, Sandbox=True
- menus got more improvements and final touches; buttons, dropdowns, tiles, and slots got a new look.
- spacecraft no longer is showing thrusters when not possessed by player
- scanned markers for quartz/stone/ice is now saved
- fixed asteroid catcher consuming electricity when idle
- fixed glitch with negative resource vein number
- fixed gas 3d visuals to not overlap
- logic signals have a new icon that is not similar to Wifi wireless signal
- fixed oxygen barrier floor glitch
- fixed vehicles marker position when moving station
It was a very busy week, so I hope you will like the changes.
Please let me know if you encounter any issues on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/EFzAA3w
Thanks guys so much for your support!
Tefel (Terad Games)
