 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19218489 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs and make the mazes unlock sooner.

Changes

  • Made The Racetrack unlock 24 unlocks sooner

  • Made The Garden unlock 35 unlocks sooner

  • Made The Dream unlock 14 unlocks sooner

  • Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the resolution was set to 1920 x 1200

  • Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the player had Dictionary

  • Fixed a bug where The Garden wasn't displaying correctly on the maze selection screen at some UI scaling/resolution combinations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3385372
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3385373
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link