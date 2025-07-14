The game has been patched to fix a few bugs and make the mazes unlock sooner.
Changes
Made The Racetrack unlock 24 unlocks sooner
Made The Garden unlock 35 unlocks sooner
Made The Dream unlock 14 unlocks sooner
Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the resolution was set to 1920 x 1200
Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the player had Dictionary
Fixed a bug where The Garden wasn't displaying correctly on the maze selection screen at some UI scaling/resolution combinations
