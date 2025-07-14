The game has been patched to fix a few bugs and make the mazes unlock sooner.

Made The Racetrack unlock 24 unlocks sooner

Made The Garden unlock 35 unlocks sooner

Made The Dream unlock 14 unlocks sooner

Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the resolution was set to 1920 x 1200

Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could clip outside of the upgrade card if the player had Dictionary