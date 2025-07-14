- Added a prompt checking if you want to restart or exit a solitaire; you can turn it off in the settings. It won't trigger when using R or Escape to do those actions

- Returned undoing to Fork Solitaire

- Tried to fix crashing & other issues in Fork Solitaire - please report if/when you encounter issues

- Fixed being able to place cards outside of the playfield in 52-card Solitaire

- Fixed an issue in Tap Solitaire that could cause you to "lose" one tap permanently

- Fixed a visual issue when playing another Solitairdle after winning one

- Fixed being able to swap with the power-generator King cards in Circuit Solitaire

- Fixed being able to bypass stack movement rules in Hanoi Solitaire

- Adjusted some info screens to make their visuals not look janky in fullscreen mode