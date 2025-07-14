 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19218338 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
At long last, you can now play The Roottrees are Dead in French, German and Spanish!

The game should auto detect your system language when you start it up, but in case it does not pick it correctly, there is now a "Language" setting you can change.

There was a tremendous amount of text to translate, so you may encounter bugs, typos, and other translation issues. As a result, for now we are calling this a Beta Release and asking our players to report issues on our Steam Discussions.

Thanks so much to our translators: Rolf Klischewski, Alexander Neubert, Punda Translations, and Aurélien Folley.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2754381
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2754382
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2754383
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link