At long last, you can now play The Roottrees are Dead in French, German and Spanish!



The game should auto detect your system language when you start it up, but in case it does not pick it correctly, there is now a "Language" setting you can change.



There was a tremendous amount of text to translate, so you may encounter bugs, typos, and other translation issues. As a result, for now we are calling this a Beta Release and asking our players to report issues on our Steam Discussions.



Thanks so much to our translators: Rolf Klischewski, Alexander Neubert, Punda Translations, and Aurélien Folley.



