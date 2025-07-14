🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that caused employees not to appear at their workstations during working hours.



Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to become non-interactive after an employee finished their work.



Fixed a bug that allowed pushing a vehicle out of the zone during an employee’s work.



Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the shed at the junkyard when trying to sell a vehicle.



Improved the junkyard’s appearance from a distance - missing visual elements have been added.



Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to levitate after loading the game. The fix may not apply retroactively, if a vehicle was levitating at the time of saving, it will continue to levitate until it is moved.



Fixed a bug where items from the repair machine would disappear if the player had only one machine.



Fixed a bug where the machine state duplicated, causing the player to lose items.



