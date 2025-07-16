 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19218237 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed villagers failing to water plants that grow on farms.


While we haven't seen reports with other villager activities, if some of your villagers were failing at other tasks like crafting, this patch might fix that as well.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1812451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link