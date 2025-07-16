- Fixed villagers failing to water plants that grow on farms.
While we haven't seen reports with other villager activities, if some of your villagers were failing at other tasks like crafting, this patch might fix that as well.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update