14 July 2025
Just Keep Digging - Patch 1.0.1

Release Date: 7/14/2025

Thank you all for the amazing launch and early feedback! This update includes several important hotfixes for bugs discovered right after release. Here's what’s been addressed:

🔧 Fixes
  • "50,000 Blocks Mined" Achievement
    This Steam achievement now correctly triggers when the requirement is met.

  • Hammer Swing Animation
    Fixed a bug introduced by a last-minute change that broke hammer swing animations. Animations now play properly again.

  • Max Health on Load
    Resolved an issue where reloading a world would incorrectly set your saved health as your new max health. Max health now loads as intended.

  • Backpack Storage Display on Load
    Fixed a UI bug where backpack storage text would not update correctly on loading a save. This was a visual issue only—functionality was unaffected—but it now displays correctly upon load.

    📝 Quality of Life
  • Company Letter Update
    Added a Tax Due Date to the in-game company letter to clarify when the quota is due. This should help avoid confusion some players were having.


Thanks again for playing Just Keep Digging! More updates and improvements are on the way—keep the feedback coming, and happy digging! ⛏️

