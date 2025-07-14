Just Keep Digging - Patch 1.0.1

"50,000 Blocks Mined" Achievement

This Steam achievement now correctly triggers when the requirement is met.





Fixed a bug introduced by a last-minute change that broke hammer swing animations. Animations now play properly again.





Resolved an issue where reloading a world would incorrectly set your saved health as your new max health. Max health now loads as intended.





Fixed a UI bug where backpack storage text would not update correctly on loading a save. This was a visual issue only—functionality was unaffected—but it now displays correctly upon load.



📝 Quality of Life



Added a Tax Due Date to the in-game company letter to clarify when the quota is due. This should help avoid confusion some players were having.



Release Date: 7/14/2025Thank you all for the amazing launch and early feedback! This update includes several important hotfixes for bugs discovered right after release. Here's what’s been addressed:Thanks again for playing Just Keep Digging! More updates and improvements are on the way—keep the feedback coming, and happy digging! ⛏️