A fix for one of the waveforms that could be got two ways but only gave a hint for one of the ways and that way was bugged ːsteamfacepalmː (You have been judged worthy by Judgement itself)



An audio option to disable the speech sounds, in case they irk you. Some of us are easily irked by beepy blippy sounds, so now there's an option. Irk. That's a great word!



A quest journal! Especially in the early areas as you get used to the world, it can be a little confusing if you've spoken to someone and forgotten where to go or what they said. So now there's a Quest Journal to remind you of what's happened in Hus and potential ways to move forward. It's totally optional so if you still want to play without help, you can!



Hello, you!I've been using BOTH of my listening ears to listen to feedback! And so today I released a big update!In version 1.2.1 you'll getAnd that's all the things. Thank you again for supporting my silly little game!