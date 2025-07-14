 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19218096
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

1.Fix the vacuum cleaner not working

2.Fix the issue where the map does not switch when unlocking the second map

 

Add

3.Add long-press for continuous upgrading, crafting, and selling

