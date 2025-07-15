Dear friends,

After many years of development, today we are officially moving our game out of Early Access and into full release.

This decision wasn’t made lightly. As a small, first-time team, we’ve spent years building this project with everything we had - through passion, long nights, setbacks, and breakthroughs. During Early Access, we worked tirelessly to improve the game, respond to feedback, and grow alongside our community.

But as newcomers to the world of game development, we also made mistakes. Many lessons had to be learned the hard way, and we’ve grown a lot from that experience. Despite our efforts, the reality is that we can no longer continue development at the same pace. Releasing the game now is a necessary step - one that gives us a more stable foundation to build from and the chance to move forward more sustainably.

This is not the end of development. In fact, we hope that the full release breathes new life into the game. We remain committed to supporting it, improving it, and adding new content wherever possible. We just can’t continue under the same Early Access model, and this release gives us the flexibility to keep going, with clearer direction and renewed focus.

We are incredibly grateful to our community, to everyone who played, gave feedback, reported bugs, or simply encouraged us to keep going. Your support made all of this possible, and we cannot thank you enough.





Full Release Includes:

New Story Missions

Operation Deafness





After the Storm





New Combat Maps

Swamps





Jungle





Jungle 2





In-Game Knowledge Base

Expanded lore and worldbuilding





Gameplay explanations and system overviews





AI Enhancements

Anti-stack behavior to prevent repetitive tactics





More diverse and responsive AI based on player actions





Stability & Optimization

Fixes for several major bugs





Performance improvements for smoother gameplay





We know this release might not represent perfection, but it’s a major step forward, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far. More importantly, we’re not finished. As long as there's interest and support from you, the players, we’ll do everything we can to keep growing and improving this world we’ve built together.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Your belief in us means everything.



