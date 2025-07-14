



This update lays the groundwork for a new era in Evospace. We're reworking fundamental mechanics—from energy and research to map generation and recipes. This is not a full release yet, but the first step in a larger series of changes, so your feedback is especially valuable.

⚙️ New Blocks & Reworked Machines

Steam engine, high-voltage buffers, new wire types — new levels of technology await.



Visual updates for classic machines including the Assembler, Constructor, and Stirling Engine.





⚙️ Research & Recipe Chains

Circuit progression and research systems have been overhauled: research no longer requires circuits, but they now provide a significant speed bonus.



Research costs increase exponentially, and the tech tree has been deepened.

Dozens of new research items have been added, and the dependencies of existing ones have been updated.



Productivity support added: some recipes now have a base productivity bonus, laying the foundation for future efficiency systems.





⚙️ World Generation & Resources

Map and deep resource deposits have been reworked: deposits are now part of the world structure, not discovered via scanner.



Quarries and drilling rigs updated, including optional resource depletion mechanics.



Hard metal has been replaced with a new composite tier, offering a fresh take on late-game progression.





⚙️ Lua map generation

Lua scripts for map generation have been added. Currently, they power a couple of simple mods: one for the map generator and one for the starting platform where the player spawns. This opens up possibilities for procedurally generated structures on the map and will also serve as the foundation for the tutorial mission.

⚙️ For Modders

The Modding API has been expanded — blocks, items, recipes, and much more are now configured entirely in Lua, making customization easier and more powerful than ever.



The localization system has been migrated to JSON and Crowdin, allowing seamless mod localization without requiring .pak files.



Mod support now includes map generation and UI extensions.





⚙️ And much more

Steam engine



Transformers



Wire tiers



High Voltage Battery Buffer



High Voltage



Wire resistance



Recipes overhaul



Researches overhaul



Map overhaul



Ores overhaul



Deep deposits overhaul



Drilling rig overhaul



Hard metal replaced with Composite tier



Circuits progression overhaul



Network graph update



Modding API



Grass



Assembler



Constructor



Stirling Engne



High Voltage accessors



Modding Interface update



Mapgen modding



Energy input and output slots have been removed from recipes, now energy is consumed and produced directly by machines.



Added support for productivity boost * a percentage increase in crafting output.



Added a base productivity of 50% for the metallic parts recipe.



Rebalanced the blast furnace recipes.



Added a heat input for the oven.



Rebalanced fuel values.



Removed the requirement for circuits in research, now circuits provide a significant speed multiplier, and the cost of research increases exponentially at higher levels.



Refined the requirements for research.



The resource conductor system has been reworked to support energy production directly by machines, and the calculation of load and production should now be more accurate.



The settings menu has been reworked, and the settings themselves are now Lua*scripted objects, available for mod creation.



Improved the localization system, migrating to a JSON*based system integrated with UE5 for easier localization implementation, including mod localization without pak files.



Reworked quarries and deep ore deposits, now deposits are not generated by a scanner but are tied to the map, and there is also an option for resource depletion.



Update 0.20 is more than just a version bump. It’s a paradigm shift. Stay tuned for further development and be sure to share your impressions!



If you want to report a bug, suggest a game change, or ask a question – join us on Discord

