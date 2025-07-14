- Added new seaside building "Seaview Restaurant", unlocked at Town Level 3
- Added "Seaview Restaurant" to the game roadmap
- Added new researchable recipes: "Crispy Fried Fish Fillet", "Ginseng Golden Soup with Mushrooms and Scallops", "Golden Broth Jade Scallops", "Seafood Salad", "Sea Urchin Pasta", "Scallion Oil Chicken Rice", "Undersea Feast"
- Added "Crab" to the Aquaculture Farm
- Added "Scallop" to the Aquaculture Farm
- Adjusted the recipe for "Flying Wine", now requires sorghum + wheat + ambergris
- Slightly increased probability of random event NPCs appearing on streets
- Fixed misaligned tooltip for player-researched recipe materials in the manual
- Fixed unresponsive controller UI menu after triggering certain story events
- Fixed bug where items would be deducted even when refusing NPC purchase requests
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update