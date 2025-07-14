 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19217974 Edited 14 July 2025 – 15:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new seaside building "Seaview Restaurant", unlocked at Town Level 3
  • Added "Seaview Restaurant" to the game roadmap
  • Added new researchable recipes: "Crispy Fried Fish Fillet", "Ginseng Golden Soup with Mushrooms and Scallops", "Golden Broth Jade Scallops", "Seafood Salad", "Sea Urchin Pasta", "Scallion Oil Chicken Rice", "Undersea Feast"
  • Added "Crab" to the Aquaculture Farm
  • Added "Scallop" to the Aquaculture Farm
  • Adjusted the recipe for "Flying Wine", now requires sorghum + wheat + ambergris
  • Slightly increased probability of random event NPCs appearing on streets
  • Fixed misaligned tooltip for player-researched recipe materials in the manual
  • Fixed unresponsive controller UI menu after triggering certain story events
  • Fixed bug where items would be deducted even when refusing NPC purchase requests

