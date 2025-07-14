Finally, it's time!

It's been a few years now since I first started game dev. Over the years I've initiated lots of projects, participated in so many game jams, but was never quite able to finished a single project for a full release by myself. It's getting discouraging, I was starting to question whether I have the ability or not to actually make a real "game" that people enjoys, not just some unfinished big projects that have "potential" for great things but can never make it out to the world, or a demo that people can play for several minutes and that's it.

This time, I've decided to start small. I picked one of my game jam projects that I felt really fun playing myself, and spent some time optimizing and polishing it. I also implemented a new game mode with brand new machanics, and in addition to that, I reworked structure, put up a in level editor, so not only I can easily expand the game for further updates, players themself can also share their ideas with some unique level design!

Again, I'm really excited for this, and hopefully people will enjoy this game as much as I do!

I'll keep improving the game even if there is only one person playing!

Thank you so much!