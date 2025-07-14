Fixed a freeze issue when demonstrating Ultimate Skills in custom character creation.



Fixed a bug where another Zhang Xiu could appear during Zhao Yun's main story.



Ju Shou’s strategist skill now works correctly.



Corrected the skill description for Arrow Rain series skills.



Changing equipment no longer resets the dynamic character illustration in the character screen.



After completing Zhao Yun's main story, True Zhao Yun can now be used in Sandbox Mode!



True Zhao Yun can now be used in Engraving Mode.



Engraved generals can now produce Ultimate Skill Manuals again (make sure the difficulty setting for producing manuals is enabled).



Added a new in-story piece model for Zhao Yun when using alternate skins.







Hello everyone!We've just pushed a new patch that fixes and adds features which may affect your gameplay experience. The current version is ver_1.7.2, and you can check it from the top left corner of the in-game menu.Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions!If you encounter any issues while playing, feel free to reach out to us on Discord. We’re always listening.