14 July 2025 Build 19217937 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello players !

It's me again ! I'm adding some content and also a gameplay tweak that was requested !

Gameplay:
  • Add multiple game parameters to adjust difficulty of the game and challenge yourself !

Balancing and Bug Fixes:
  • Rebalancing of loans and allow first loan to be taken with 0$ in bank account

New Content:
  • Add 2 new plants
  • Add 1 new ground texture
  • Add 3 new wall textures
  • Add a Donut Box for food !


That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !

