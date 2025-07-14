It's me again ! I'm adding some content and also a gameplay tweak that was requested !
Gameplay:
- Add multiple game parameters to adjust difficulty of the game and challenge yourself !
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Rebalancing of loans and allow first loan to be taken with 0$ in bank account
New Content:
- Add 2 new plants
- Add 1 new ground texture
- Add 3 new wall textures
- Add a Donut Box for food !
That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !
