14 July 2025 Build 19217903 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Mapmaker Monday Stream is LIVE🔴 Join our Community Manager Mac for a map-building session as we tackle a themed build and answer your questions in an AMA format.

You can also watch The Mapmaker Monday stream on the following platforms:
Twitch
YouTube
Facebook
Tik Tok
Twitter
And of course, right here on our Steam page!

