Hi everyone!

Since we got some negative reviews about possible desyncs, we just added some of the features of the next version early on to the main branch. This new version should handle bad network conditions better (handling higher package drop; fluctuating ping etc). It can also fix certain desync conditions but as it's something we can't actually reproduce, we're dependent to hear your opinion! Please comment if you still get desyncs and even better reach out to us on Discord ( discord.gg/unrailed ). It's something we want to fix in any case!

Changelog v-560-4eda78a

- Improvement: Reduced player jitter in high ping scenarios with bad network conditions

- Improvement: More robust game time synchronization for inconsistent network conditions

- Improvement: Network protocol can now fix certain possible desyncs

- Crash fix: On startup related to auto-saves

- Bug fix: Removed reconnect to lobby modal which sometimes overlapped the auto-save modal

- Bug fix: Cannon wagon fixes were not correctly activated

Thank you for all the feedback and see you on track!