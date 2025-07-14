Hey all, a fairly small patch today but with some interesting changes from observing new people play:



1) Heavy class no longer drops health kits, but instead can recharge its shield to 100% in XP Pools. This makes it actually act like a heavy tanky boi, instead of more of an "agility" character where you need to grab the kits. Easier for new players to understand, and interesting mechanics of holding space near XP Pools.



2) In squads mode, players missions are now shared with allies.



Have fun!

bencelot





[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

- Civilian mission progression is now shared with allies in squads mode. The requirements are higher with more people



- There is +1 extra heart drop at each minute before overtime.



- It once again requires 3 kills instead of 2 to get the 3rd skill at levels 5 and 6



- Damage health kits now give +30 instead of +20 hp







[CLASS CHANGES]

- Assault reload speed is now +100% instead of +70%



- Sniper range is now +15% instead of +10%



- Heavy's first perk is changed. It now is called "Over Shield": Standing in XP Pools will overheal your shield up to 100% of max health. Your normal max shield is also +20% larger.







[SKILL CHANGES]

- Frenzy's ally buff radius is 50% larger



- Shift Supply's mutation speed boost now lasts 2s instead of 1s



- Armed Robbery will always drop at least one cash pile (if nothing else drops and not on cooldown)



- Mirror Image clone health reduced by 4%







[MODIFIER CHANGES]

- The Risky Traders modifier has been removed, and now replaced with Heavy's old medkits perk.