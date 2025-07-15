We're into 0.2!

It's been a month since the early access release of Stu the fisherman and the feedback has been great!

I've been hard at work on this next update, which I think will be an exciting one for you all too.

New Progression System

Everything up to this point has been numbers; multiply value by value and earn money to buy everything you'd ever need. This has changed.

You now fish to earn points (still value x multiplier) which collect week-by-week towards earning rewards.

These can be new trinkets or materials that are used to upgrade your gear and rebuild the town!

Rainbow Fish

Mentioned in the devlog update, a whole new variant of fish has been added, these fish count as any colour, meaning that they count towards trinkets such as stone, glass and shell which all target colours individually! With this new variant come all new trinkets that convert your fish into the rainbow variant!

New UI

The UI has been given a face lift! Away with the oversaturation of blue and in with a lost sailor feel, featuring pages and books that feel as though you're logging everything as you fish day to day.

Fishing will now feel less about the numbers with bars to measure distance and depth, as well as a new follow-net system where the fish you catch will follow your lure! You can see how many nets you have left for fish just by looking!

New Stu, New Art!

And finally I've had some very talented artists create some absolutely gorgeous new artwork for the game!

First off we have a whole new Stu by @sansh_pixel on Fiver. Love this new more detailed design!

And secondly we have this incredible new banner art by @sheilenwei!

I hope that you all enjoy this update as much as I've enjoy making it!

All my best,

Ben

Savvy Games