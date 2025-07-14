Update, Version 20250714
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Firearm]New pistol module: Pistol Dirty Water Mag.
[Weapon]New Weapon: Dog-Beating Staff
[Beggar Gang's Camp]Added a new weapon merchant. (He sells Pistoal Dirty Water Mags and Dog-Beating Staffs)
[Wiki]Updated the gun modification page.
[Weapon Module]Weapon modules can now change weapons and remove state effects.
[Weapon Module]The additional state effects from Weapon modules are now compatible with weapon buffs.
简体中文
【枪械】新手枪部件：手枪脏水弹夹。
【武器】新武器：打狗棒
【丐帮营地】增加了一个武器商人。（他会贩卖手枪脏水弹夹和打狗棒）
【维基】更新了枪械改造页面。
【武器部件】武器部件现在可以改变武器的消除状态列表
【武器部件】武器部件提供的额外状态现在和武器本身的buff提供的额外状态兼容。
