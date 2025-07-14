A few fixes for issues raised by players in Update 3.
Changelog
Fixed issue where you could Explore and Claim twice using the Right-Click Context Menu
Fixed issue where you could build infinite housing using the Right-Click Context Menu
Right-Click Context Menu can no longer interact with 'No Intel' zones
Fighter Reinforcement no longer plays two sounds
Fighter Taunt action should now be more consistently possible in the settlement zone
Building production impacts are now in the Area Info popup of the Right-Click Context Menu
