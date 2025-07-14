 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19217579
Update notes via Steam Community

A few fixes for issues raised by players in Update 3.

Changelog

  • Fixed issue where you could Explore and Claim twice using the Right-Click Context Menu

  • Fixed issue where you could build infinite housing using the Right-Click Context Menu

  • Right-Click Context Menu can no longer interact with 'No Intel' zones

  • Fighter Reinforcement no longer plays two sounds

  • Fighter Taunt action should now be more consistently possible in the settlement zone

  • Building production impacts are now in the Area Info popup of the Right-Click Context Menu

