14 July 2025 Build 19217576 Edited 14 July 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

This is it, Bitter sweet! The final update to RAGE.. it's been a journey, I have learned so much making RAGE. I wanna give a HUGE thanks to everyone who supported the project, and a special thanks to my Devs. Wouldn't have done it with out my great team.

What's next?

Only time will tell, I think i am gonna take a break from game design and focus on my youtube channel, I am still very heavy into unreal engine, and i am utilizing it to make ASMR videos for my channel..

I would be super grateful if you could head over and Subscribe, as i am very close to the 1000 subs i need. https://www.youtube.com/@ArtStrongArts

Again, thankful and grateful for all the support you have all shown for this project..

Enjoy the new level and boss and many addiations and secrets i have added to RAGE! Have fun finding them all :)

-Peace

ArtStrong

Changed files in this update

