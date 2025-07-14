Hey all,
This is it, Bitter sweet! The final update to RAGE.. it's been a journey, I have learned so much making RAGE. I wanna give a HUGE thanks to everyone who supported the project, and a special thanks to my Devs. Wouldn't have done it with out my great team.
What's next?
Only time will tell, I think i am gonna take a break from game design and focus on my youtube channel, I am still very heavy into unreal engine, and i am utilizing it to make ASMR videos for my channel..
I would be super grateful if you could head over and Subscribe, as i am very close to the 1000 subs i need. https://www.youtube.com/@ArtStrongArts
Again, thankful and grateful for all the support you have all shown for this project..
Enjoy the new level and boss and many addiations and secrets i have added to RAGE! Have fun finding them all :)
-Peace
ArtStrong
Update 3.0.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2990391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update