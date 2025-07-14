Greetings dinosaur hunters! Here is a new game update with many improvements to the game performance and visual & bug fixes. Thank you for all the feedback as it helps us improve!

Performance

Tenebris island should now run much faster & little improvements should also be in Moreau island.

- Improved performance of world streaming system.

- Improved performance of AI location find system.

- Improved smoothness of player turning.

- Improved performance of ocean and river system.

Visual

- Object level of detail setting now works and higher LODs will be displayed further on higher settings.

Tenebris

- Updated UI map of Tenebris.

- Bird cage culling fixed.

- Fix for local fog when dying in special weather location.

- Fixed floating tent in port area.

- Fixed hole in pier in port area.

- Fixed many floating trees.

- Fixed pink roof in sea base.

- Added more player spawnpoints to Tenebris.

Dinosaurs

- Fixed Mosasaurus head.

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.