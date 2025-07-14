Greetings dinosaur hunters! Here is a new game update with many improvements to the game performance and visual & bug fixes. Thank you for all the feedback as it helps us improve!
Performance
Tenebris island should now run much faster & little improvements should also be in Moreau island.
- Improved performance of world streaming system.
- Improved performance of AI location find system.
- Improved smoothness of player turning.
- Improved performance of ocean and river system.
Visual
- Object level of detail setting now works and higher LODs will be displayed further on higher settings.
Tenebris
- Updated UI map of Tenebris.
- Bird cage culling fixed.
- Fix for local fog when dying in special weather location.
- Fixed floating tent in port area.
- Fixed hole in pier in port area.
- Fixed many floating trees.
- Fixed pink roof in sea base.
- Added more player spawnpoints to Tenebris.
Dinosaurs
- Fixed Mosasaurus head.
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.
