1、现在装备重锻的铜钱消耗可根据金匮社声望打折，在友善/尊敬后，多次重锻所需要的铜钱大幅降低。
2、修复了一个可能导致主界面信息提示框显示错误的Bug。
3、修复了一个“灭门惨案”事件中，在衙门打听案件信息后选择“历练后再来”后可能导致事件无法继续触发的Bug。
4、现在所有非主线事件在地图上刷新的目标敌人都有感叹号标记了，便于玩家寻找。
5、部分未明确标明完成地点的事件现在在跟踪界面中有交互地点及对象提示了。
V1.0.0.250714001Beta版本更新
